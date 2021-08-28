Nigeria: Bandits Release 32 of 63 Remaining Abducted Students of Kaduna Baptist School

Kaduna — Bandits have released 32 of the remaining 63 abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna.

They were released yesterday evening after an undisclosed amount of money was paid.

Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab, confirmed their release in a telephone conversation yesterday evening.

Hayab said, "32 of the 63 students have been released this evening and have been reunited with their parents. We still have 31 being held by the bandits," he said.

The released 32 students came a week after a batch of 15 were released on Saturday last week and reunited with their parents.

The bandits had on July 5, invaded the school, located some few kilometres away from Kaduna metropolis and abducted 121 students.

So far 90 of the students had regained freedom, remaining 31 in captivity.

Sources said the parents have spent a total of about N200 million as ransom for the release of the students as demanded for ransom on each batches of the students that were released.