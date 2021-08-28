Kenya: Baby Number Three On the Way for Size 8, DJ Mo

27 August 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Celebrity couple Size 8 and DJ Mo are expecting their third child.

They shared the exciting news with their fans on social media with Size 8, a gospel singer born Linet Masiro, displaying her protruding belly.

DJ Mo, a disc jockey, whose real name is Samwel Muraya also shared the news.

Size 8 also suggested that the pregnancy was 'abrupt'

"I was scared at first when I found out to tell him that I was pregnant but when I texted him and told him he sent me flowers, this made me feel loved and supported and not feel like I was in the marriage alone," said Size 8.

The couple has been married for eight years and blessed with two children namely Ladasha Wamboi and Muraya Jr.

They mostly enjoyed a calm marriage until last year when Dj Mo was reported to have cheated on his wife with another woman.

This is after the woman shared intimate chats she claimed to have had with Dj Mo including nudes.

The scandal trended for close to two weeks attracting all kinds of trolls and public humiliation, DJ Mo's wife however chose to forgive him ensuring their marriage remained intact.

