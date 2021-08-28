Uganda: We're Planning to Attack and Eliminate Allied Democratic Forces From DR Congo - Museveni

President Museveni Friday accused the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) armed rebel group of being behind plans and orders to kill Ugandans after security foiled a planned suicide terror attack in the country.

"The plans and orders for killing our people are coming from the terrorists in Eastern Congo. We are continuing to discuss with HE Felix Tshisekedi about eliminating that cancer," he said.

On Thursday, security forces arrested Abdul Katumba, alias Ben with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) targeting mourners at the former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Lt Gen Paul Lokech's burial.

According to Mr Museveni, this was retaliation by the ADF following Mr Lokech's role in massive arrests of ADF elements in Uganda as well as his valiant efforts in ousting Al-Shabab terrorists from Mogadishu in Somalia.

"This was a shock to the ADF because they had got used to the uncaring actors that would not dig deep even when the clues were abundant. That is why, apparently, the ADF were now targeting Lokech as a person," he said.

Through his condolence message to the family of Lt Gen Lokech, Mr Museveni August 27 warned that he was moving closer to launching an offensive to halt the incursion of the armed terrorist group based in North Kivu, Eastern Congo.

Related

"Our forces are ready to contribute to the punishment of these parasites. We just need the concurrence of Congo Government," his statement reads in part.

The insurgents that wield with an approach familiar with jihadist movements have remained a lethal force, butchering hundreds of people and displacing close to 50,000 people in DR Congo- even after their Ugandan-born leader, Jamil Mukulu, was arrested six years ago.

"It is not correct for MONUSCO to co-exist with the terrorists in Eastern Congo that continue to massacre Congolese and, then, disturb us the neighbours," Mr Museveni noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Hailed by Mr Museveni as an anti-corrupt, committed, and exemplary commander, "The Lion of Mogadishu,'" Lt Gen Lokech who joined the Army in 1987 was buried Friday in his ancestral home in Pader District, Northern Uganda.

Meantime, at least 20 people have been killed in a renewed wave of regular night attacks by machete-wielding assailants over the last one month in central Uganda.

"Some of the criminals that have been cutting people in the area of Masaka have been arrested with exhibits and some of those who have been sending them have been identified," Mr Museveni said.

Mr Museveni now says "all the killers will be held accountable" hours after authorities in Masaka said they had arrested 38 people over the unexplained murders.