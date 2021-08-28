Nigeria: Zamfara Records 784,000 Internally Displaced Persons

Gusau — The Zamfara Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Fa'ika Ahmad, has said the state is battling with over 784,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs).

She said the figure comprised of over 184,000 and over 600,000 women and children.

Ahmad disclosed this on Thursday while receiving food and other relief items donated by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development as assistance to the state Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The items were handed over to the state by the Special Adviser to the minister, Alhaji Musa Ahmad Bungudu.

The commissioner said the alarming number of the displaced women and children in the state had become "a serious issue" that needed immediate attention in form of relief items and other consolations."

She revealed that the state was also battling with natural disasters apart from human disasters.

"There are other natural ones like the flood which devastated about eleven local governments making life unbearable among many affected communities," she said.

Fa'ika howver appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari through the minister, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk, to increase the amount of relief items to the Zamfara IDPs, considering the huge number of the victims.

The relief items received by the commissioner include 100 bales of fairly used clothes, 40 jerry cans of 25lts of cooking oil and 120 (25kg) bags of rice.