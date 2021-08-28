Mozambique Proud of Their Debut in FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

After their elimination in the group stage of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™, the national team of beach soccer in Mozambique, the only newcomer to the World Cup taking place in Russia, consider their participation positive and that they have acquired a lot of experience to play in upcoming competitions.

The national coach, Abineiro Ussaca said he was satisfied with Mozambique's performance, in a competition that the country participated for the first time in their history.

"We are proud and present for our performance. We did our best for the country and for Africa," said Abineiro Ussaca

Integrated in Group-B, with Spain, Tahiti and UAE, the Mozambique national team lost two games against Spain (8/4) and Tahiti (8/7) and beat the UAE (4/2). And also, in Moscow, before the start of the competition, Mozambique won (2-0) against Uruguay, a strong Latin American team, in a friendly game.

"It was a great debut, a great opportunity to learn and consolidate other experiences for future competitions, such as the COSAFA Tournament, in November, in South Africa and the Beach Soccer Africa Cup Nations 2022, in Maputo," said Ussaca.

The Mozambican coach said that beach soccer in Africa is evolving and one of the proofs is the good trajectory of Senegal, which is already qualified for the semi-finals.

"I wish Senegal, another African representative, many successes," said the Mozambique coach.