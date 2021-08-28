Senegal Book Historical Semi-Final Spot in Beach Soccer World Cup

Reigning African champions, the Lions from Senegal ousted Brazil last Thursday to clinch a historic semi-final ticket in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™.

After beating Uruguay (6-1), Portugal (5-2) and despite a defeat in their third game against Oman (2-3) in the group stage, the Lions - more determined than ever - have launched to attack in the quarterfinals the five-time world champion, Brazil.

In the fiercely contested game, Ngalla Sylla's men took the upper hand, winning 5-4 after extra time.

A victory which makes Senegal the first African nation to reach this stage of the competition.

Winner of the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations in 2016, 2018 and 2021, the country of Teranga confirms a progression that has started several years ago.

To go even further, Senegal will have to get rid of Japan this Saturday in the second semi-final of Russia 2021. The first will oppose the RFU (Russian Football Union) to Switzerland.

After the elimination of Mozambique, Senegal remain the sole African representative in the competition and intend to play their cards until the end.