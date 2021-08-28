Africa: Manchester United to Re-Sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Pixabay
Manchester United flag.
27 August 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jide Alaka

Manchester United are bringing Ronaldo back to Old Trafford after 12 years away

Manchester United have confirmed they are in the process of re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

A club statement read: "Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa, and a medical."

This follows reports that Ronaldo told Juventus on Friday morning that he wanted to pursue the rest of his career somewhere else.

The 36-year-old left United in 2009 to join Real Madrid and he left Madrid in 2018 to join Juventus.

More to come...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X