Nigeria: Nollywood Veteran Actor, Prince Ifeanyi Dike Is Dead

27 August 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

Mr Dike died on Friday after been hospitalised for weeks, Emeka Rising, Chairman of the Actors Guild Association (AGN) told Premium Times.

A veteran Nollywood actor, Ifeanyi Dike, is dead.

He battled a kidney-related ailment gotten years ago.

Mr Dike died on Friday after been hospitalised for weeks, Emeka Rising, Chairman of the Actors Guild Association (AGN) told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Rising said the association was trying to raise some money for his medical expenses before he was pronounced dead.

News of his death comes shortly after Victor Olaotan, who is best known for his role as Fred Ade-Williams in the popular TV series, Tinsel, died Thursday morning after a prolonged illness.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X