Malawi: Chakwera Appoints Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda As New Attorney General

27 August 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has appointed Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda as Attorey General (AG) replacing Dr. Chikosa Mozesi Silungwe, who was fired in July this year.

Silungwe was a lead lawyer for the Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima in the famous Presidential Elections Case.

Hence, some officials in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), including Cabinet ministers, are suspecting that his legal opinions were calculated to frustrate the Chakwera administration.

In brief statement issued this evening, the Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC), Zanga-Zanga Chikhosi, says Chakwera has now appointed Chakaka Nyirenda as the new AG.

"The appointment is with effective from August 27, 2021," concludes the brief statement from Chikhosi.

Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda did not immediately pick our calls when we sought his reaction on the appointment.

Nyirenda has been a long serving Legal Officer at the Reserve bank of Malawi having joined in July 2010.

