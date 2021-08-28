Egypt: Sisi Tells G20 Compact With Africa - Coronavirus Vaccines in Africa 'Far Less' Than Actual Needs

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Friday 27/08/2021 that the coronavirus vaccines available in the African countries are far less than their actual needs.

Speaking at fourth edition of the G20 Compact for Africa Summit via videoconference, the president said that the available vaccines for the African countries are far less than their needs, and international cooperation mechanisms, whether at the bilateral or multilateral levels, still face enormous difficulties related to the vaccine production and fair distribution.

There is a gap between the developed countries that managed to secure vaccines for a large proportion of their population and the African countries that still face the Covid-19 vaccine access challenges, he said.

"A matter that necessitates an international cooperation in producing and distributing the vaccines as an important matter for the African and the world economy to rebound," he added.

President Sisi's participation in the event, which is initiated under the German G20 Presidency, is important as the summit provides a distinguished platform for expounding Egypt's sustainable development achievements over the past years, said the spokesman.

The initiative is demand-driven and open to all African countries. Since its launch in 2017, twelve African countries have joined the initiative: Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Togo and Tunisia.