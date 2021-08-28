Nigeria: It'll Cost Nigeria More to Break Up Than to Remain One - Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday reiterated his support for a united Nigeria, saying the cost for Nigeria not to continue existing "is much more than the cost to make Nigeria to continue to exist."

Obasanjo, who spoke during the book launch and 85th birthday celebration of his Eminence, Sunday Mbang, former Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, held in Lagos, declared that those who did not want to see the country's continued co-existence would fail.

The former president's declaration is coming amid secession agitations, fueled by perceived injustice and worsening security situation, across the country.

The Buhari government has been battling with secessionist groups, including the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), led by detained Nnamdi Kanu; as well as the Yoruba Nation secessionist group, spearheaded by Prof Banji Akintoye and Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

But Obasanjo, who was the convener of the programme in honour of Mbang, assured the respected Christian leader that the enemies of Nigeria would not win.

He said: "We are here to honour somebody we should honour, and learn from him (Mbang), to show that we genuinely love and appreciate him for the service he has rendered to the Christian community in this country and world over. And to assure him that whatever happens, we will continue to work for unity, peace, security and progress of this country.

"I know that these are things that are dear to his (Mbang) heart. We want to assure you that Nigeria will continue to exist because the cost for Nigeria not to continue to exist is much more than the cost for us to make Nigeria to continue to exist.

"There are many people - high and low - who can be described as enemies of Nigeria, but they will not win over those who are friends of Nigeria."

Obasanjo promised to continue to work for the peace and progress of a united Nigeria.

The former President eulogised Mbang for his steadfastness, which had kept their relationship intact over the years, and described the former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria as a lover of Nigeria.

The celebrant recalled how he and Obasanjo became friends and that since then "we have become brothers, but of different mothers."

Also at the event, the Akwa Ibom State Governor and Chairman of the occasion, Udom Emmanuel, thanked the former President and the celebrant for keeping together over the years, assuring that they would remain his fathers.

The book, a memoir, chronicling the journey of the octogenarian, is titled: "My Life and Times, a Memoir by Sunday Mbang". The launch was organised by the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.