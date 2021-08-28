Kenya: Patrick Matasi Returns to Tusker for 'Unfinished Business'

Nairobi — Goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has made a return to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League and signed a two-year deal with Tusker FC, for what he has termed as unfinished business.

Matasi spent three months at the club in 2018 before making a mega money move to Ethiopia, signing for St. George.

But three seasons later, he has made the decision to come back home especially after struggling for playing time last season.

"I am really happy to be back at Tusker and it's a great pleasure for me. I was here for only three months then left and for me to come back it means there is something I didn't fulfil as a player. I am here to work and help the team prosper and achieve its targets," Matasi told the club's official website.

He adds; "I come in to a great team which has achieved a lot. Tusker has won the league and qualified to represent the country in the CAF Champions League and this means a lot to me as a player. I have to work and fight to defend the badge of the club," added the goalkeeper.

In welcoming the keeper, chairman Dan Aduda said; "We are really excited to land Matasi and he will add immense competition in our goalkeeping department. He has been here before, he knows the fabric of the club and it will not be hard for him to adjust."

CEO Charles Obiny added; "As we prepare to play in the Champions League, Matasi's experience will be vital for the goalkeeping department. He has played at big levels within club level and the national team and he is a huge addition to the squad."

Matasi becomes the fourth player to be unveiled by the league champions, having roped in defender Charles Momanyi from Gor Mahia and the Tanzanian duo of defender Protus Kirenge and striker Ibrahim Joshua.