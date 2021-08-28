Tanzania Saddened By Denmark's Decision to Close Dar Mission By 2024

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania has expressed dismay at the Danish government's decision to close its embassy in Tanzania by 2024.

Yesterday, the Danish government announced its intention to close its mission in Dar es Salaam in 2024, citing the adjustment of its international presence as one of the reasons.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation today said Ambassador Liberata Mulamula, expressed concern over the Danish move, especially considering the government's efforts to revive and strengthen diplomacy and relations with friendly countries, including Denmark.

Ambassador Mulamula also noted that the government's priority was to strengthen the business and investment climate in the country as well as improve democracy and the rule of law.

The minister made the remarks in Washington DC, USA (where she is on official trip) virtual meeting with Flemming Moller Mortensen, Denmark's minister for development co-operation following Mr Mortensen's request to speak to Ambassador Mulamula.

In her remarks, Minister Mulamula told Mr Mortensen that, "despite the steps taken by Denmark, it is Tanzania's hope that the Danish government will continue to work with Tanzania on various development issues including supporting Tanzania's agenda in the European Union, the United Nations and other international platforms."

For his part, Mortensen said it was a difficult decision to reach saying that it stemmed from the Danish government's new priorities in development cooperation as outlined in its new strategy, "The World We Share."

According to Mortensen, the new strategy calls on Denmark to work more closely with fragile countries in conflict, displacement and irregular migration, especially in the Sahel, Horn of Africa and neighbouring countries which have political problems.

Similarly, it was reported that Mortensen said that with Tanzania having reached a milestone in development, Denmark has now decided to work closely with those countries that are most in need.

In addition, he explained that the move does not mean the relationship and friendship between Denmark and Tanzania was dying or fading.

"He assured Ambassador Mulamula that Denmark would continue to implement the financial commitments already made to Tanzania and would continue to support efforts to strengthen trade, economic growth, democracy and the private sector," reads part of the statement.