Ethiopia: News - OCHA Says UN Is Unable to Bring Any Trucks Into Tigray Since August 20 - Over 300,000 People Displaced in Afar, Amhara Regions

Addis Abeba — In the newest report on the humanitarian situation in the country, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) discussed the humanitarian situation in Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions.

OCHA reported that while 100 trucks a day of food and other assistance are needed every day, the UN and humanitarian partners have not been able to bring any trucks into Tigray since 20 August.

According to OCHA Stocks of food assistance are depleted, and new distributions of food have stopped, other than in areas where supplies were already dispatched and en route.

"More than 3 million people have received food assistance in the current round of food distribution, including 547,000 people in the week of 12-18 August. However, this distribution has been significantly delayed. More than 5.2 million people need food assistance in Tigray," the report read.

The reports said that humanitarian agencies continue to provide critical assistance in Tigray using available supplies.

The report disclosed that between 17 and 23 August, 368,000 people were supplied with clean water across 46 districts. Nearly 30 mobile health and nutrition teams have been reaching 16,000 people with outpatient consultations. But this number has been scaled back due to fuel shortages. Medical supplies and emergency health kits have also been provided.

As a result of the conflict spill over to Amhara and Afar regions, OCHA said that more than 300,000 people are believed to be displaced.

In the Afar region, the report said that the World Food Programme is transporting emergency food aid for recently displaced people. Partners have also deployed four mobile health and nutrition teams to provide nutrition services. And additional support, including shelter, health, and water is planned.

Moreover, in Amhara, the World Food Programme will start providing food aid to newly internally displaced people in some locations, complementing food distribution by NGOs and the Government.

The reports said that the UN and its partners are also providing health, nutrition, water and other support, including mobile clinics in North Gondar. OCHA/AS