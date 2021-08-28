Egypt: UN Secretary General Hails Egypt's Pivotal Role On All Forums

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has commended Egypt's diplomatic role on all international forums.

Guterres' remarks came during his meeting with Egypt's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York Ambassador Mohamed Idris to see him on the occasion of ending his tenure.

The Foreign Ministry said on Saturday 28/08/2021 that the UN Secretary General praised support and ongoing cooperation between Egypt and the UN and its specialized international agencies in all domains.

That was reflected in successful efforts exerted by the two parties to handle several positions and crises at both the regional and international levels in order to back goals of the UN, stipulated in the UN Charter, the ministry said.

Guterres pointed out to Egypt's crucial role in supporting initiatives and reform efforts in the work of the international agency while chairing G77 and China in 2018 and its current presidency of the Peacebuilding Commission.

The UN Secretary General appreciated efforts exerted by Idris during his work in New York.