Botswana Assures Unauthorized Immigrants of Covid-19 Vaccinations

28 August 2021
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Mqondisi Dube

Gabarone, Botswana — The Botswana government has sought to assure thousands of undocumented immigrants they will not be left out of the country's COVID-19 vaccination program.

Thousands of immigrants are crossing into Botswana, the majority fleeing economic hardships in neighboring Zimbabwe. Some undocumented migrants say they are being turned away from vaccination centers.

But Botswana's assistant minister of health, Sethomo Lelatisitswe, told the National Assembly on Friday that no one, including immigrants, would be left out of the COVID-19 vaccination program. He said that if undocumented immigrants and refugees were left out, the country's hospitals would be full tomorrow.

Member of Parliament Dithapelo Keorapetse had asked during a National Assembly session whether undocumented immigrants were being vaccinated.

Need to publicize

Keorapetse said he didn't understand why records weren't being kept about the number of migrants who have been vaccinated, in order to formulate a solid policy. He also said the migrants needed to know they were eligible for vaccination.

Mkhululi Moyo, one of the thousands of immigrants from neighboring Zimbabwe who left in search of better economic opportunities, said he was happy Botswana authorities had explained the policy on the vaccination of migrants.

"I am happy the [assistant] minister has clarified the issue of papers for foreigners," Moyo said. "We have a problem, but it means everything is well. We hope it will go smoothly according to what the minister said, and there will be no difficulties."

Health authorities are emphasizing now they are unconditionally assisting undocumented migrants.

Botswana deports an estimated 22,000 unauthorized immigrants every year, mostly from Zimbabwe.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: VOA

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X