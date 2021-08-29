Tanzania Among Top Five African Countries With Cheapest Data Prices - Msigwa

Chief Government Spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa has said that Tanzania is among five African countries with cheapest data prices.

Mr Msigwa, who doubles as Director of Information Services said this at a press conference in Dodoma on Saturday as a response to some people who complain about the prices of internet bundles.

"I know some European countries where you buy only 1GB for 15 USD," the Chief Government Spokesperson said.

On the other side, the director said the performances of Tanzania's ports on Indian Ocean namely Dar es Salaam Port, Tanga Port and Mtwara Port; and those on lakes: Victoria, Tanganyika and Nyasa have improved.

Explaining further, the spokesperson said, in the in the period of six, this year, all ports handled 2,206 ships, up from 1,388 of last year.

He added that number of vehicles offloaded at the country's strategic Dar es Salaam Port increased from 64,209 in the period of six months, last year to 81,016, this year while the Cargo handling volume at the facility alone steadily rose from 7,270,000 tonnes to 8, 136,000 tonnes in just six months only.