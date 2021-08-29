Nigeria: Legendary Nigerian Singer, Sir Victor Uwaifo, Is Dead

28 August 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

His nephew, Uwaifo Peter The Rock, broke the news on Facebook Saturday evening.

The legendary Nigerian singer and guitarist, Sir Victor Uwaifo, is dead.

His nephew, Uwaifo Peter The Rock, broke the news on his verified Facebook page on Saturday evening.

Uwaifo Jnr, who is a gospel artiste and multi-instrumentalist, wrote:

"Daddy whyyyyyyyyyy. Did you leave us now

Prof sir Victor UWAIFO has gone to rest

Black Saturday for me now.

One week now after collaborating with me."

He, however, did not disclose the cause of his death.

The late singer featured in a track titled "Hallelujah" off his son's upcoming album about a week ago.

The 'Guitar boy' as he was fondly called celebrated his 80th birthday in March.

More details later...

