Rwanda - Mashami Names Final Squad for Qualifiers

28 August 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Rwanda coach Vincent Mashami named on Friday the final squad which will play Mali and Kenya in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Amavubi are set to travel to Agadir, Morocco on Sunday where they will play their first match against Mali on September 1st. Rwanda will then face Kenya in Kigali on September 5th.

Players like Bryan Clovis Ngwabije, Thierry Manzi, Abdul Rwatubyaye, Rafael York, Yannick Mukunzi, Djihad Bizimana and Emmanuel Imanishimwe will join the team in Morocco.

In the second round of the World Cup qualifiers, Rwanda are in Group E alongside Mali, Uganda and Kenya. Only the top team will progress to the third and final round.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Emery Mvuyekure (Tusker FC, Kenya), Eric Ndayishimiye, Clément Buhake Twizere (Strommen IF, Norway)

Defenders: Abdul Rwatubyaye (Shkupi FK, Macedonia), Salomon Nirisarike (Urartu FC, Armenia), Thiery Manzi (FC Dila Gori, Georgia), Omborenga Fitina(APR FC), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (FAR Rabat, Morocco), Emery Bayisenge, Denis Rukundo (AS Kigali), Eric Rutanga (Police FC), Bryan Clovis Ngwabije (SC Lyon, France).

Midfielders: Olivier Niyonzima, Kevin Muhire, Djihad Bizimana (KMSK Deinze, Belgium), Martin Fabrice Twizeyimana (Police FC), Yannick Mukunzi (Sandvikens IF, Sweden) and Haruna Niyonzima(AS Kigali).

Strikers: Muhadjiri Hakizimana (Police FC), Maddie Kagere (Simba SC, Tanzania), Jacques Tuyisenge (APR FC), Lague Byiringiro Lague(APR FC) and Onesme Twizerimana (Police FC).

