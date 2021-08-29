Egypt: Sisi Underscores Egypt's Policy Supporting Iraq

28 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi underscored Saturday 28/08/2021 Egypt's unshakable policy supporting Iraq, its regional role.

Sisi's remarks came during his meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said.

The President reiterated Egypt's support to Iraqi people in all fields till overcoming Iraq's challenges, especially those concerning its war against terrorism, and restoring peace and stability.

This support comes either on tripartite cooperation framework, clinched between Cairo, Baghdad, and Amman, or through the bilateral ties binding Egypt and Iraq, Sisi stressed.

For his side, Al Kadhimi welcomed Sisi in Iraq, and asserted his country's appreciation to the Egyptian supporting efforts to Iraq in various fields.

The two leaders' talks touched on several dossiers, topped by reinforcing cooperation and the following up the bilateral projects, aimed at investing in the current potentials in both states.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X