Egypt: Sisi Underscores Egypt's Policy Supporting Iraq

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi underscored Saturday 28/08/2021 Egypt's unshakable policy supporting Iraq, its regional role.

Sisi's remarks came during his meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said.

The President reiterated Egypt's support to Iraqi people in all fields till overcoming Iraq's challenges, especially those concerning its war against terrorism, and restoring peace and stability.

This support comes either on tripartite cooperation framework, clinched between Cairo, Baghdad, and Amman, or through the bilateral ties binding Egypt and Iraq, Sisi stressed.

For his side, Al Kadhimi welcomed Sisi in Iraq, and asserted his country's appreciation to the Egyptian supporting efforts to Iraq in various fields.

The two leaders' talks touched on several dossiers, topped by reinforcing cooperation and the following up the bilateral projects, aimed at investing in the current potentials in both states.