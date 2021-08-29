Egypt Looks Forward for Further Political Coordination With France On Int'l, Regional Issues - Sisi

28 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt looks forward to furthering political coordination with France regarding regional and international issues of mutual concern, especially sustainable development and regional peace and security, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said Saturday 28/08/2021.

Sisi made the remarks during a meeting with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the "Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership" conference, whose country is co-organizing the event.

The President also emphasized the need to keep working for pushing bilateral ties forward and maximizing the benefits from the countries' resources and cooperation opportunities, especially in the transport and clean energy sectors, according to a statement by Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

Sisi also highlighted the need to make use of French expertise to advance the goals of the president-backed "Decent Life" rural development initiative, while encouraging French companies to benefit from the investment opportunities available in Egypt, especially those offered by other mega national projects.

Meanwhile, Macron hailed the robust ties binding the two nations, which have gained unprecedented momentum recently, especially at the economic and trade levels.

He also praised Egypt's active role in stabilizing the Middle East, the Mediterranean region, and Africa, commending also Egypt's endeavors to combat terrorism, extremism and illegal migration.

