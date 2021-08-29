Egypt, Qatar Agree On Continuing Consultations, Boosting Cooperation

28 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt and Qatar on Saturday 28/08/2021 agreed on continuing consultations and working on reinforcing cooperation in the coming period.

This came during a meeting held between President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the "Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership" conference, being held in Baghdad, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said.

Sisi reiterated Egypt's eagerness to ensuring fruitful cooperation, development, and mutual respect in dealing with other countries, as they are deemed a strategic principle and key for the Egyptian foreign policy.

For his side, Sheikh Tamim praised the positive developments witnessed in Qatari-Egyptian relations, especially after exchanging visits recently.

The Qatari Emir said that Doha was keen on increasing talks on boosting cooperation between the two countries.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X