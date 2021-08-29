Egypt, Qatar Agree On Continuing Consultations, Boosting Cooperation

Egypt and Qatar on Saturday 28/08/2021 agreed on continuing consultations and working on reinforcing cooperation in the coming period.

This came during a meeting held between President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the "Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership" conference, being held in Baghdad, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said.

Sisi reiterated Egypt's eagerness to ensuring fruitful cooperation, development, and mutual respect in dealing with other countries, as they are deemed a strategic principle and key for the Egyptian foreign policy.

For his side, Sheikh Tamim praised the positive developments witnessed in Qatari-Egyptian relations, especially after exchanging visits recently.

The Qatari Emir said that Doha was keen on increasing talks on boosting cooperation between the two countries.