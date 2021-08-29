South Africa: More Than 100 Suspects Arrested During Women's Month Operations

press release

Females from Free State engaged in August Women's Month operations and activities aimed at addressing issues pertaining to Gender Based Violence. The operations which were focused at Thabo Mofutsanyana District after it was identified as the District with most reported incidents.

The operations resumed with tracing operations on the 25 and 26 August where wanted suspects in crimes against women and children were sought. A total number of 146 suspects were arrested for crimes which includes Contravention of Protection Order, rape,Assault GBH, Sexual assault, Crimean injuria , intimidation, theft and malicious damage to property among others.

On Friday the 27 August 2021, women in blue with, SAPS Women Network and Traffic officers engaged in roadblocks and stop and search operations in Bethlehem. Two suspects aged 27 and 30 years were arrested for possession of copper cable, two more were arrested for being illegally in the country and another two were arrested for dealing in dagga.

Further J534 fines including road traffic fines, drunkenness were issued. In continuation of Operation Basadi liqour stores were visited to check compliance.

The operation ended with a door to door campaigns where Gender Based Violence hotspots areas around Qwaqwa were visited and awareness created on such incidents. Victims of gender based violence and families in Namahadi and Tseseng. This follows an incident where a mother was arrested after her two kids and brother were found poisoned with a rat poison.

The Provincial Commissioner of Free State, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, who led these operations and activties appreciated the efforts of females who braved cold weather conditions and took to the streets to raise awareness on crimes against women and children. During the burial of police constable Malikotsi Malinga who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in Rietz, she said, "Let this be the last time where we get to bury females who died in the hands of their partners. She further said women should not suffer in silence but should report incidents of domestic violence".