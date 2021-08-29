South Africa: Liquidation and Litigation Woes - a Strike At the Heart of the Gupta Empire

analysis

The bid to liquidate the Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments has reignited, and this time a former business associate - who is already engaged in a R1-billion war with them in Bermuda - wants in on the fight.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

International businessperson Daniel McGowan - on the verge of snatching the Gupta family's once-prized Optimum Coal from them - now also wants to liquidate their flagship company, Oakbay Investments.

McGowan's Centaur De Roodepoort, a local mining company, has applied to intervene and back liquidation proceedings brought by the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) dealing with the Gupta company.

This comes amid a court battle playing out between McGowan and the Guptas in Bermuda in a case that centrally features Optimum Coal Mine (see sidebar).

The liquidation of Oakbay could prise open one of the biggest blind spots in the Gupta enterprise.

McGowan is hoping to latch his liquidation bid in respect of a R500,000 cost order on to the R400-million lawsuit that BRPs Kurt Knoop and Louis Klopper initiated on behalf of Islandsite Investments 180 and Tegeta Exploration and Resources in January 2020.

Tegeta is the Gupta company that owns a high-value basket of assets comprising...