Kenya: Ruto Should Shun Hypocrisy, Walk Away From Presidency

So, as the Daily Nation front page proclaimed on Wednesday, the gloves are off and the battle between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto is now bare-knuckle after the former finally directly asked Dr Ruto to do the honourable thing and walk out of the presidency as he clearly was not comfortable staying in the house they built together, and the latter responded that there will be no retreat, no surrender.

The straw that broke the camel's back must have been Dr Ruto's stinging criticism of the BBI Bill, which was dealt a mortal blow at the appellate court. Dr Ruto, who in the early days of the Building Bridges Initiative chose to neither support nor oppose it, finally came out and condemned the proposed Bill as a hypocritical piece of legislation that sought to bring back an imperial presidency, among other evils.

Now, this was the President's pet project, one that he has said could define his political legacy because he believes it contains the solution to Kenya's recurrent political strife, especially around election times.

The BBI Bill created an expanded executive with enough seats to be shared out (he did not say among tribal kingpins, although we know), promised more cash to the devolution project, created a youth commission, etc. To the President and his BBI co-sponsor Raila Odinga, there could be nothing better than the BBI Bill. So, Ruto's critique was the ultimate betrayal.

But the split between the two has existed for a long time and they have just been dancing around it at great cost to the country. The release of Executive Order Number One of 2019 that reorganised government and placed the oversight role for development projects under the already powerful Ministry of Interior and Coordination of Government was the first official signal that the Deputy President had been dewinged. He was no longer the effective Number Two, even if politically he was the designated Deputy President.

Since then, the two top leaders have been cohabiting without consummation, smiling to the public when they absolutely must but seeking every reason not to be seen together. As the government chugged along - thanks to Deep State and the public bureaucracy that guarantees that state services are generally available even in the most dysfunctional governments - Dr Ruto has been busy setting up a parallel political machinery, the United Democratic Alliance.

Divisions in the party

Divisions within the ruling party Jubilee are mirrored in the National Assembly and the Senate. Increasingly, decisions in the two Houses are being defined by who or what policies they will advance or frustrate. It was so bad that the President had to marshal his piece of Jubilee and enlist the support of Mr Odinga's ODM to remove all the supporters of Dr Ruto that occupied leadership positions in Senate and the National Assembly.

Had the law given the President the authority to sack Dr Ruto, he could have done so. But he cannot. They were voted in as a ticket, joined at the hip literally, and so the President can only do what he did last week, suggest that it is time for Dr Ruto to quit. Leave the house he no longer believes in and run his campaign outside the system. It was the right call to make in an incredibly messy political situation, made so, paradoxically, by the President's own political misadventure.

It may be disingenuous for Dr Ruto to blame the President's handshake with Mr Odinga, which handshake opened the back door for Mr Odinga to barge into government, for his being ejected from the co-pilot's seat. But it is a fact that the President deformed his government by jumping into bed with the then Opposition leader, dehorning his deputy, enthroning a "super-minister" in his place and leaving his government trudging on, dazed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is, therefore, about time that boil was lanced and the discharge cleaned up.

Deep down he must know that leaving is the right thing to do. He won't be the first to do it and that bold action may give his ambition significant political oomph. He cannot continue pontificating about everything that is wrong with the system and not place himself at a higher pedestal. Quitting will not make President Kenyatta look better, but it will give clarity to our politics.

Daktari, you have not been a substantive deputy president for close to four years now. Stop the charade and leave. Run your campaign outside the system. You already have too much baggage to deal with without adding the tag of hypocrite and coward to your CV.

The writer is a former Editor-in-Chief of Nation Media Group and is now consulting.