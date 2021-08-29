Zimbabwe: Scandal As Zimbabwean Ministry Issues Farm Offer Letter to a Fugitive

A 99-year lease offer letter that was issued and signed by the minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Anxious Masuka to a fugitive who skipped the country 14 years ago has removed the lid on massive corruption in the ministry.

According to a copy of the offer letter signed by Masuka on December 11, 2020, seen by NewZimbabwe.com, Bornface Naison was granted Subdivision 27 of the Hippo Valley North dry land measuring 60 hectares despite having been holed up in South Africa since 2007 after skipping bail in a serious criminal case in which he was accused of vandalising TelOne copper cables.

Masvingo Provincial Lands officer Tendai Mumera refused to comment on the matter saying: "I am not able to comment on that issue."

Early this year Mumera, who is alleged to be at the centre of the controversial land allocations without following set rules, was investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) after Chiredzi residents wrote to the anti-graft body accusing him and the minister of State for Masvingo Ezra Chadzamira of abuse of office.

In a letter dated January 21, 2021, the two allegedly delayed allocating them a piece of land in Hippo Valley North measuring 2385 hectares which they had identified and was approved by the then Lands minister Perrance Shiri (now late).

Masuka could not be reached for comment as his mobile went unanswered. He also did not respond to questions.