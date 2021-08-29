Nigeria: Paralympics - Ejike, Olaitan Win Bronze for Nigeria in Powerlifting

Nigeria's World and Paralympic Games record holder in the women - 61kg Para Powerlifting yesterday pushed two steps down to settle for bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Ejike who successfully listed 130kg in her first attempt lost the pole position to old-time that rival Amalia Perez of Mexico who lifted 131kg in her final attempt to improve on the 125 and 126kg first and second attempts.

Ejike booked 135kg in her second and final chance but was flagged red by all three judges on both occasions.

In the same vein, Ibrahim Olaitan also won the bronze medal in the 67kg category as Nigeria's medal haul at the Paralympic Games increases to three, a gold and two bronze medals.

Earlier in the day, Nigeria's entry in the -71kg class, Innocent Nnamdi, also failed to record any score having failed to lift the 200kg he booked in all three attempts.

Team Nigeria's Ijomah Kingsley who participated in Heat 2 at the Sea Forest Waterway Stadium has qualified for the next stage of his event in rowing.

Kingsley wasted no time to register his presence in the event in 11.50.87s, which was good enough to see him through to the next stage of the Paralympics rowing event.

Nigeria is presently placed 20th on the medals table alongside Jordan, but there are hopes he would climb higher after some Powerlifting events are concluded yesterday.