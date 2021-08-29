Lesotho: Rwanda, Lesotho Police Forces Sign Cooperation Agreement

The signed cooperation pact between Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) is an important sphere to share common interests and respond to cross-border security threats, according to a joint communique issued by the two parties on Saturday, August 28.

"Cooperation in the field of policing constitutes one of the important spheres of bilateral relations to serve the parties' common interest and to contribute to the peace and stability of the respective countries," reads the joint communique signed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza and Commissioner of Police for LMPS, Holomo Molibeli.

They further re-affirmed their commitment to cooperate for a "better policing environment."

Commissioner of Police Molibeli is in Rwanda since August 23, at the invitation of his counterpart Munyuza.

"The objective of the visit was to establish cooperation in policing between Rwanda National Police and Lesotho Mounted Police Service by identifying areas of mutual interest," said Commissioner of Police Molibeli.

The two Police chiefs, on Tuesday chaired a bilateral meeting at the RNP General Headquarters in Kacyiru which concluded with the signing of the memorandum of understanding to formerly cooperate and collaborate in various key areas of policing.

The pact brings the two Police institutions together combat terrorism, drug trafficking, organized and transnational crimes as well as capacity building in community policing and exchange of information and expertise.

Other areas highlighted by the two institutions include joint training, operations and expertise development, sharing advanced training programmes in crime investigations, crime intelligence and records management; combating proliferation of small arms and light weapons; timely exchange of information on criminals and criminal activities.

The two parties also agreed to establish a permanent forum at operational level to frequently meet and discuss "ever-evolving threats and security challenges affecting the two countries and the region and explore other ways in which the two institutions may collaborate.

During the bilateral meeting, IGP Munyuza said that the visit was timely as the region is facing violent Islamic extremism such as terrorist activities in Cabo Delgado, Northern Mozambique.

"We shall be sharing information and intelligence since our two countries have forces fighting terrorists in Mozambique," IGP Munyuza said.

He added that Rwanda is a "reliable partner" and ready to move fast to identify and implement the priority areas, share advanced training programmes in crime investigation, crime intelligence and records management for the benefit of security and peace in the two countries.

On his part, Molibeli said that "Rwanda is a suitable partner for learning and development" and that the partnership "lies in the joint responsibility to make the world a better and safe place for human habitation and co-existence."

"Globalization has made access to information very cheap and easy hence this cooperation through which sharing of best policing practices, exchange of training programs, joint bilateral operations and sharing of information on issues of mutual interest shall all be exhibited. We can achieve and realize positive prospects in shaping for the better policing environments," the Lesotho Police Chief said.

During his visit to Rwanda, Commissioner of Police Molibeli and his delegation visited some of the RNP facilities including National Police College (NPC), Police Training School (PTS), Regional Police Units, One-Stop Border Post with the DRC in Rubavu District, Marine Police operations, and Isange One-Stop Centre, among others.