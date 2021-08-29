Sudan: $5.5 Million USAID Grant to Boost Development, Democratic Transition in Sudan

Khartoum — Sudan's Ministry of Finance and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have signed an agreement for a $5.5 million development grant to support the democratic transition and to promote the economic growth in Sudan, as part of a total estimated amount of $200 million by 2024.

At a press conference following the signing ceremony in Khartoum yesterday, Finance Minister Jibril Ibrahim explained that the agreement aims mainly at boosting development, consolidating the democratic transition, and confronting the challenges facing the transitional government. He hailed the agreement as the start of much joint work that will boost the relationship between Sudan and the USA in the coming period.

He pointed out the agreement marks the opening of a new channel in financing that was not available in the past, explaining that USAID is the largest supporter in the humanitarian field, that has been cut off in the past decades.

The US Charge d'Affaires, Brian Shukan, told the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that the agreement is a milestone in cooperation and partnership between the two countries, noting that the grant aims to support the democratic transformation and development in Sudan.

He affirmed his country's commitment to support partnership and cooperation with the transitional government in Sudan in the areas of development for the benefit of all the Sudanese people.

USAID mission Director, Mervyn Farroe, said that the agreement marks an important milestone in the relationship between the two governments, affirming his country's keenness to support the democratic transition and peace in Sudan and to help it face the challenges of development, exploiting its resources and enhancing the economic growth in the country.

Humanitarian assistance

The signing follows a visit to Sudan by USAID Administrator Samantha Power this month, during which she announced more than $56 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Sudan.

This funding will help the Sudanese people cope with conflict, food insecurity, economic crisis, and cycles of drought and flooding, the effects of which have been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, USAID reported in a press statemen.

"Approximately 13.4 million people in Sudan need humanitarian assistance," the statement reads. "With this additional aid, USAID partners will work to meet the most immediate needs by providing emergency health care, delivering medical supplies, training health care workers, supporting survivors of gender-based violence by improving case management and training personnel on survivor-centred approaches, and providing water, sanitation, and hygiene support in communities across Sudan.

"The United States is the single largest humanitarian donor to Sudan, providing nearly $377 million since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2021. The United States will continue to stand with the people of Sudan as they deal with compounding crises. However, humanitarian assistance cannot and will not address the root causes of fragility that continue to leave many in Sudan in need, particularly in the Darfur region.

"The United States is committed to deepening its engagement and partnership with the Sudanese people and the Civilian-led Transitional Government in support of the country's transition to Democratic rule."