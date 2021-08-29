Mali: Okari, Ligare Star As Morans Outgun Mali in Afrobasket

29 August 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Tyler Okari and Griffin Ligare starred as the Kenya Morans shut down Mali 72-66 in their final group match to proceed to the second round at the FIBA Afrobasket in Kigali on Sunday.

Ligare who had been used sparingly in the first two matches exploded for 12 points while Okari contributed a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Heading into the last match of the group phase, Morans who had lost to Ivory Coast and former champions Nigeria in their first two matches of the group needed a win to remain in the tournament and they delivered it in style, beating the West Africans.

Coach Liz Mills' charges will now take on either Uganda or South Sudan in the second round.

-More to follow

