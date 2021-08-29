Nigeria: Paralympics - Another Nigerian Wins Gold, Sets New Record

29 August 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The 32-year old also won gold at Rio Paralympic Games

Team Nigeria has increased its medal tally at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Bose Omolayo, in the women's -79kg Powerlifting event, finished in the number one position with her best lift of 141kg, which is a new Paralympic Games record.

Her gold medal is the second for Nigeria as the country now has two gold and two bronze medals; all coming in the Powerlifting event.

Nigeria is ranked 24th on the overall medals table as of the time of filing this report.

Omolayo, 32, who is from Igbuzor also won Gold at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio and three years later followed with another gold medal winning feat in Kazakhstan at the World Championships

While Omolayo smiled away with the Gold in Tokyo, Natalila Oliinyk (Ukraine) won the Silver and Vera Vera (China) settled for the Bronze medal.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Saturday how two Powerlifters won two bronze medals for Nigeria while the other representative from the country missed out on a podium finish.

