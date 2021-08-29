Nigeria: Govt Postpones Nigeria at 60 Awards

29 August 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

A new date will be communicated in due course for the awards

The Federal Government has postponed the Nigeria at 60 Jubilee Special Award ceremony, scheduled earlier to hold on September 3.

Adeniyi Adebayo, the minister of industry, trade and investment, made this known in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Ifedayo Sayo, on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Adebayo said the Nigeria @ 60 Award ceremony, was planned as part of Jubilee celebrations of Nigeria's Independence to honour 60 notable Nigerians, who had made immense contributions to the nation's growth.

The minister regretted any inconveniences the postponement might have caused stakeholders and the general public.

Mr Adebayo, however, said a new date would be communicated in due course.

The special award ceremony was put together by the Ownership Subcommittee of the Nigeria@60 Committee.

It is in collaboration with a media and digital communication firm; 'Say It Loud Limited', under the chairmanship of the minister.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X