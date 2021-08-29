Rwanda: Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Arrives in Rwanda for Two-Day Visit

29 August 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali arrived in Rwanda, Sunday afternoon for a two day working visit.

The Premier was received by Dr Vincent Biruta, Minister of Foreign Affairs and international cooperation.

It is expected that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will then head to Village Urugwiro, where he will be hosted by President Paul Kagame.

"Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and his delegation arrived in Kigali, Rwanda for a two day working visit during which the Prime Minister will be meeting President Paul Kagame," PM Abiy's office tweeted on Sunday.

The Premier was last in Rwanda during the 25th commemoration against the Genocide against the Tutsi.

In November last year, he sent a message to President Paul Kagame, in which the latter was briefed on the ongoing crisis, as part of Ethiopia's outreach to the international community on the state affairs.

In an effort to strengthen bilateral ties, Rwanda and Ethiopia previously vowed to deepen ties in key sectors such as Defence, Air Services, Capacity building among others.

Prime Minister Abiy became the Head of Ethiopian government in 2018 to serve the remaining term of former Premier Hailemariam Desalegn.

His party in July this year won 410 out of 436 seats, giving him another five-year term in office.

eashimwe@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/EdwinAshimwe

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X