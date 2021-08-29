Eritrea: Legendary Artist Teklemicael Gebru Passed Away

The legendary Artist Teklemicael Gebru passed away on 26 August at the age of 71.

Veteran Artist Teklemicael Gebru who joined the Eritrean Liberation Front in 1974 has produced a number of revolutionary songs during his stay in the field and abroad.

Veteran Artist Teklemicael is survived by his wife and eight children.

The funeral service of Veteran Artist Teklemicael was held on 27 August at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery.

Expressing deep sorrow in the passing away of Veteran Artist Teklemicael Gebru the Cultural Affairs of the PFDJ expresses condolences to families and friends.