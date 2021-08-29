Kenya: William Ruto Tells Off Critics, Says He Won't Resign

Deputy President William Ruto has said that resigning from his position is the last option he can ever think of despite the frustrations and challenges he is facing from the government.

Addressing worshipers at St Augustine Catholic Church in Bahati, Nakuru County on Sunday, he said: "Quitting will be a sign of betrayal to the Kenyans who voted for me and the President."

Faces challenges

"I want to tell those people who are advising me to resign that the day I decided to join politics I knew that in leadership, one always faces challenges and problems and the solution is to face them rather than running away. They have offered me their advice in good faith but am not going anywhere," he insisted.

This comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta last week told his deputy to resign from the government if he is dissatisfied with its operations and the direction of his government.

However, Dr Ruto said that the government should be concentrating on looking for solutions on various issues affecting millions of Kenyans including creating jobs for young people instead of frustrating him.

"I was not elected to sell ice cream, I was elected to offer solutions for Kenyans. If I will run away from these problems, how will Kenyans trust me to handle their problems?" posed Dr Ruto.

The deputy president, however, said that people should stop engaging in cheap politics. He said that sideshows won't stop his campaign to be the next president in 2022.

He said those engaging in such talks should spend their energies on development projects that will benefit all Kenyans.

"We should not waste our time talking about the withdrawal of my security. For me, I have no problem working with the Administration Police (AP) Officers. Maybe the General Service Unit officers were withdrawn to offer their services to other Kenyans who might be in need. They can even bring the G4S I will work with them," he said.

Security

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika criticised the move by the government to withdraw the deputy president's security personnel and recalling his drivers saying that the DP allies need to address the intent of the changes.

Ms Kihika demanded that the Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) summon Cotu boss Francis Atwoli and Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho over their remarks that the DP's name will not be on the ballot come 2022.

"The law is very clear, the security that he (Dr Ruto) is entitled to as per the law is the GSU and not AP. As DP's close allies, we're shocked to see the changes. We're still wondering what exactly the motive was. The two (Atwoli and Kibicho) should record a statement with DCI," said Ms Kihika.