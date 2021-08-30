South Sudan: Bishop of Tombura-Yambio Warns of "Hate Messages" On Social Media

Juba — "There are too many hate messages on social media", denounced His Exc. Mgr. Eduardo Hiiboro Kussala Bishop of Tombura-Yambio, South Sudan, in a statement sent to Agenzia Fides, in which he stigmatizes the use of modern means of mass communication to perpetuate the climate of hatred and violence that has plagued the region for years.

"We live in a climate of insecurity that has led to great losses of innocent human life, the destruction of property, displacement, unrest, hunger and suffering of all kinds", continued the Bishop. "We can no longer bear this situation, we have to do something to end the violence".

According to the Bishop of Tombura-Yambio, one of the first steps is to stop the hate speech that is constantly circulating on social media.

"On social platforms we read a lot of hate messages in which South Sudanese insult each other and the world sees us as a group of enemies. This mentality undermines unity and coexistence".

"Inadequate security, poverty and a lack of a culture of peace are factors that encourage violence", he continued, calling on all religious leaders to encourage behavior that stops violence.

Bishop Kussala sees signs of hope in the "encouraging dialogue promoted by the Vatican between the government of national unity and the opposition groups, as well as in the desire to repatriate refugees. The government needs our appreciation and support in the difficult process of implementing the peace agreement", concluded the bishop.

On July 18, 2021, the Roman community of Sant'Egidio hosted the peace talks between the current transitional government of national unity in South Sudan and the movements that had not signed the previous agreements.