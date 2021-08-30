South Sudan: Bishop of Tombura-Yambio Warns of "Hate Messages" On Social Media

27 August 2021
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Juba — "There are too many hate messages on social media", denounced His Exc. Mgr. Eduardo Hiiboro Kussala Bishop of Tombura-Yambio, South Sudan, in a statement sent to Agenzia Fides, in which he stigmatizes the use of modern means of mass communication to perpetuate the climate of hatred and violence that has plagued the region for years.

"We live in a climate of insecurity that has led to great losses of innocent human life, the destruction of property, displacement, unrest, hunger and suffering of all kinds", continued the Bishop. "We can no longer bear this situation, we have to do something to end the violence".

According to the Bishop of Tombura-Yambio, one of the first steps is to stop the hate speech that is constantly circulating on social media.

"On social platforms we read a lot of hate messages in which South Sudanese insult each other and the world sees us as a group of enemies. This mentality undermines unity and coexistence".

"Inadequate security, poverty and a lack of a culture of peace are factors that encourage violence", he continued, calling on all religious leaders to encourage behavior that stops violence.

Bishop Kussala sees signs of hope in the "encouraging dialogue promoted by the Vatican between the government of national unity and the opposition groups, as well as in the desire to repatriate refugees. The government needs our appreciation and support in the difficult process of implementing the peace agreement", concluded the bishop.

On July 18, 2021, the Roman community of Sant'Egidio hosted the peace talks between the current transitional government of national unity in South Sudan and the movements that had not signed the previous agreements.

Read the original article on Agenzia Fides.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Fides News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Agenzia Fides

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X