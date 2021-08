Kigali — Kenya Morans held on to beat Mali 72-66 in their final Group C match at the ongoing Fiba AfroBasket Championship here at the Kigali Arena Sunday.

The win sees Kenya finish third in the Group and they will now face either South Sudan and Uganda in a pre-quarter final clash on Monday.

Kenya had lost to Ivory Coast and Nigeria in their opening two matches. Tylor Ongawe top scored for Kenya with 16 points, while Ibrahim Djambo was Mali's highest scorer with 19 points.

more follows.....