Kenya: Covid-19 - Kenya's Positive Cases Hit 234,952 With 363 New Infections

Kenya has reported 363 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 4,594 tested in the last 24 hours. With the new cases, the country's positivity rate is now 7.9 per cent.

Of the 363 new infections, 359 are Kenyans while four are foreigners. In terms of gender distribution, 170 were female while 193 were male. The youngest is a two-year-old child while the oldest is 97 years old. Total confirmed positive cases are now 234,952 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,363,524.

Nairobi County continues to lead in the number of new infections with 117cases in the last 24 hours. The city was followed by Kiambu 36,Nyeri 29, Uasin Gishu 29, Nakuru 27, Meru 19, Garissa 12, Kajiado 11, Embu 11, Machakos 11, Murang'a 10, Mombasa 7, Bungoma 6, Laikipia 5, Kisii 4, Busia 3, Wajir 3, Lamu 3, Migori 3, Nandi 3, Kilifi 2, Kitui 2, Tharaka-Nithi 2, Narok 1, Tana River 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Vihiga 1, West Pokot 1, Elgeyo- Marakwet 1, Kakamega 1 and Kirinyaga 1.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported that 1,247 patients have recovered from the disease with 1,114 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme while 133 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 220,953 of whom 178,849 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation programme, while 42,104 are from various health facilities.

The CS further said that 16 patients had succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in August 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,710.

According to the CS, 1,967 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 6,959 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme. Another 159 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 116 on ventilatory support while 32 are on supplemental oxygen. Eleven patients are under observation.