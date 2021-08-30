Kenya: GSU, Prisons Retain KVF Titles

General Service Unit defended the Kenya Volleyball Federation league men's league title for the fourth straight after they won against local nemesis Kenya Prisons 3-1 at the Kenya Ports Authority Makande hall in Mombasa County Sunday.

Kenya Prisons team humbled KCB Women's Team 3-1 to successfully retain their title.

With the results, both teams booked automatic tickets to the next year's African Clubs Champions

Prisons started off well leading 8-7 in the first technical time out, but failed to hold up in the second TTO trailing GSU 14-16.

Prisons right attacker Michael Chemos earned three quick points with his jump service that destabilised the GSU back court defence.

Simion Kipkorir and Cornelius Kiplagat's blocks were enough to help GSU close the gap to 20-21.

GSU then bagged free points as they overtook their opponents 23-21 and took the set 25-21.

Prisons reigned supreme against their perennial rivals leading in all the TTOs 8-7 and 16-11 of the second set.

Prisons extended their lead to 20-15 as Chemos, Daniel Kiptoo and Elphas Makuto combined well upfront.

The introduction of left attacker Bonfentry Wekesa in place of Nicolas Matui did little for a disjointed GSU that later lost the set 25-17.

GSU regrouped in the third set with Kelvin Omuse, Matui and Kiplagat making all the difference for the paramilitary side as they led 14-9.

Prisons did little to resist losing the set 25-17 to trail GSU 1-2 in the set ratio.

Win a win in sight, GSU were unstoppable as Matui, Kiplagat and Kipkorir returned to haunt Prisons leading in all TTO with 8-3 and 16-10.

Prisons coach David Lung'aho tact to introduce setter Kelvin Kipkosgei in place of Kiptoo failed to bare fruits as they lost the set 25-14.

In the women's final, Prisons captain Brackcides Agala said she saw it coming despite having started the event on a low note.

"I'm happy that we got to retain the title and we have a chance to represent the country at the next year's African Clubs Championship. We owe the win to pure hardwork and determination and also for the upcoming players who have been amazing in this event," said the experienced former national team captain.

KCB captain Noel Murambi conceded defeat, but was quick to note that their focus switches to the continental event.

"We are glad we have qualified for the clubs Championships. As much as our wish was to win the title, it never happened but we remain committed going forward, " said Murambi.