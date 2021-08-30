Kenya: Okundi Wins Machakos Leg of NCBA Golf Series

Machakos Golf Club's Stephen Okundi was on Saturday crowned the 13th winner of the ongoing 2021 NCBA Golf Series after topping the leaderboard of his home club's leg of the series.

The handicap 28 golfer carded an impressive round of 46 points to claim the spot, two points ahead of his nearest challenger, handicap 21 and club captain Joe Mboya, who ended the round with a haul of 44 points to claim the men's winner spot.

Mboya's efforts were enough to keep veteran golfer General Joe Musomba, at handicap 15, at bay, and in the runner-up spot in the category with 41 points.

In the ladies' category, handicap 35 Rehema Okal was the crowned winner after she carded a round of 40 points; nine ahead of handicap 17 Jennifer Mangu who took the runner-up spot with 31 points.

In the juniors' category, Jayden Okal was crowned winner in the 10-years-and-over-category with 55 points gross, while Myles Mwendwa was winner in the 10-years-and-under-category.

Among the guests, handicap 30 Florence Riungu posted 46 points to claim the top prize ahead of handicap 12, David Wahome, who carded a round of 37 points to take the runner-up spot in the category. Among the staff players, NCBA's Rahab Thuo - at handicap 34 - emerged as the winner with 45 points.

In the nines, Anthony Kariuki and Peter Kimatu were crowned winners in the first and second nine contests with 21 points apiece.

In subsidiary events, Mwongeli Nzioka was the longest drive winner among the ladies, while Francis Muthiani was the winner in the men's contest. Nicholas Musau won the nearest-to-the-pin, with the best effort award going to Richard Muli with 15 points.

The Machakos Golf Club event was the 12th on the 2021 NCBA Golf Series calendar and took place on the back of a successful two-day junior golf tournament earlier in the week.

Ninety five players took to the par-72 Machakos Golf Club with the top five finishers booking a place in the Series grand finale that will be played in December at the Karen Country Club.

The series now moves to the scenic par-72 Limuru Country Club for the 14th leg.