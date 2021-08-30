Kenya: University of Kabianga Chancellor Mourned as an Accomplished Administrator

29 August 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Renowned educationist and scholar Prof. Richard Musangi has passed on.

He died on Friday.

In his message of comfort on Sunday, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula said the University of Kabianga Chancellor was a prominent academia, an accomplished administrator and a passionate patriot.

Wetangula said that he had lost a great advisor.

"It's with profound shock,sorrow and disbelief to learn of the death of Prof Richard Musangi. He was a doyen of academia, an accomplished administrator and a passionate patriot. Prayers to mama Regina Andrew and the family," the Bungoma Senator said in a tweet.

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi on his part added; "I condole with the entire Prof Richard Musangi family following his demise. He is remembered as a renowned educationist, scholar, and accomplished administrator. May God comfort and guide the family at this time of mourning."

He was the father to lawyer Andrew Musangi and father-in-law to businesswoman Maryanne Kirubi-Musangi.

The late Professor Musangi taught at the Makerere University and later University of Nairobi where he rose to the position of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor.

He was also the first Vice-Chancellor of Egerton University.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X