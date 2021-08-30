Kenya: Covid-19 Positivity Rate Slows to 7.9%, 16 More Deaths Reported

29 August 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The country's COVID-19 positivity rate slowed to 7.9 per cent on Sunday after 363 cases were reported.

The Ministry of Health said the cases included a 2- year old and a 97-year-old patient.

Nairobi accounted for the most cases at 117, followed by Kiambu (36), Nyeri (29), Uasin Gishu (29), Nakuru (27), Meru (19) and Garissa (12).

The ministry also reported 16 deaths all picked from facility audits, raising death toll to 4,710.

A total of 1,967 patients were admitted in various health facilities, while 6,959 were under home based care program.

Another 159 patients were under the Intensive Care Unit management, including 116 on ventilatory support and 32 on supplemental oxygen.

On the nationwide vaccination exercise, a total of 2,742,199 vaccine doses had been administered countrywide as at August 28.

The proportion of fully vaccinated adults stood at 2.95 per cent.

The government on Saturday said it was targeting to increase daily vaccination rates from the current figure of about 80,000 to 150,000 by December.

National Taskforce on Vaccine Deployment Chairperson Dr Willis Akhwale hinted at a plan to enhance the ongoing vaccination drive by having Kenyans pre-register for the vaccines through the Chanjo system.

Those with no internet access were encouraged to walk into nearby health facilities.

