Rwanda: Top Local Coach Bizimungu Passes On

Former SC Kiyovu and Rayon Sports head coach, Ally Bizimungu, died on Sunday, August 29, from an unspecified medical condition at the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK).

Bizimungu, who also coached in Burundi, Uganda and Tanzania, was one of the few Rwandans with a CAF License A, a qualification that allows the holder to coach anywhere on the continent.

JUST IN: Ali Bizimungu, a former head coach for various local clubs including Rayon Sports and SC Kiyovu, has died from an unspecified medical condition. pic.twitter.com/BFpVbfxnRv

He also coached AS Muhanga, Bugesera, Mukura and Etincelles in the Rwanda Premier League.