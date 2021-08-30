Rwanda: Top Local Coach Bizimungu Passes On

30 August 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Former SC Kiyovu and Rayon Sports head coach, Ally Bizimungu, died on Sunday, August 29, from an unspecified medical condition at the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK).

Bizimungu, who also coached in Burundi, Uganda and Tanzania, was one of the few Rwandans with a CAF License A, a qualification that allows the holder to coach anywhere on the continent.

He also coached AS Muhanga, Bugesera, Mukura and Etincelles in the Rwanda Premier League.

