Nigeria: Lionel Messi Wins Debut Game With PSG

The Argentine came on as a 66th-minute substitute

Lionel Messi Sunday night made his long-awaited debut for Paris Saint-Germain as the Parisians recorded a 'routine' 2-0 win over Stade Reims in their Ligue 1 tie at Stade Auguste Delaune.

Messi, who joined PSG from Barcelona on a two-year contract earlier this month, replaced Brazil striker Neymar in the 66th minute.

Though the 34-year-old Argentine did not score on his debut, he showed some glimpse of what to expect from him in the days ahead.,

Before Messi was brought on in Sunday's tie, Mauricio Pochettino's side were already cruising to victory with a goal in either half from Kylian Mbappe putting them in firm control on the night

Messi looked to play a central role in his first cameo appearance in French football with Mbappe switching out wide following Neymar's late exit.

PSG who are occupying the top spot already with four wins in four games will be home to Clermont Foot in the next round of games in Ligue 1 after the international break.

While he has started on a winning note in the domestic league, Messi and indeed PSG will be more preoccupied with their chase for Champions League glory.

Manchester City have been drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in the group stage of the 2021-22 Champions League.

RB Leipzig and Club Brugge were also drawn in Group A with Messi's PSG .

Man City beat PSG 4-1 on aggregate to reach last season's final, which they lost 1-0 to Chelsea at the Estadio do Dragao in Portugal.