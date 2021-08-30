Nigeria: Sea Incursion - Ondo Coastal Community Seeks Government Intervention

"We have been calling on the government, but no response from the Federal and State governments. There is nothing traditional rulers can do."

The people of Ugbo in Ilaje council area of Ondo State on Sunday called on the state government to urgently intervene to check sea incursion ravaging the coastal community.

They lamented that many residents had been displaced and property destroyed as a result of the sea incursion in the community.

The traditional ruler of the community, the Olugbo of Ugbo, Fredrick Akinruntan, made the call during the inauguration of Molute/Jinrinwo Development Trust Fund in Ugbo.

Mr Akinruntan said that without urgent intervention by the government, the community would go into extinction in a couple of years.

He also lamented that the oil companies operating in the area were not environmentally-friendly.

"We have been calling on the government, but no response from the Federal and State governments. There is nothing traditional rulers can do.

"It is high time the government gave traditional rulers the role, because if you talk too much, they will say they want to remove the oba," he said.

Mr Akinruntan, who was represented by Felix Emayero, said the community had written to the government for assistance in checking sea incursion in the area.

Kelly Nomiye, chairman of newly inaugurated Fund, described the neglect of the community as worrisome.

Mr Nomiye said the effect of the sea incursion and the oil exploration in Ilaje communities had made life difficult for the people.

According to him, oil exploration which should bring succour to the people of the area has become a source of pain and hardship to them.

"We are experiencing the worst destruction of aquatic lives and its effects on fish farming, destruction of farm lands as well as death and maternal mortality as a result of lack of health care.

"We are experiencing ignorance as a result of the lack of schools. We are experiencing the worst of waterborne diseases as a result of lack of potable water.

"We are experiencing poverty as a result of unemployment. For so long, we have experienced marginalisation and rejection," he said.

According to him, Molute/Jinrinwo Development Trust Fund is saddled with the responsibility of attracting development to the area.

Other members of the Fund are Felix Emayero, Vice Chairman; Samson Ewajane, Secretary; Esther Orisamoluwa, Treasurer; Inspiration Ajimosun, Palace Representative and Omojuwa Omomomowo, Legal Adviser.

(NAN)