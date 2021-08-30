Nigeria: Customs 'Intercept' Pistol Inside Vehicle At Lagos Port

29 August 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The agency says its officers stumbled on the pistol with its magazine inside a Toyota Camry car at the exit point.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tincan Area Command, has intercepted a pistol with its magazine hidden inside a Toyota Camry car.

The Area Controller, Comptroller Musa Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Sunday. The statement was signed by Uche Ejesieme, the public relations officer of the command.

According to him, their operatives at the five-star logistics terminal on routine examination on August 28, stumbled on a pistol with its magazine inside a Toyota Camry car at the exit point.

"Consequently and in line with our standard operating procedure (SOP), the DSS, police and other security agencies were invited to the scene.

"Thereafter, the exhibit was taken to the customs Enforcement unit for safe custody, pending a formal report to Customs headquarters on Monday for further directives," he said.

Mr Abdullahi advised importers and their agents to desist from getting involved with such offensive imports, particularly items on the list of absolute prohibition in view of the dire consequence.

He directed an immediate investigation into the incident to unravel those behind the infraction and ensure a truncation of their supply chain.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X