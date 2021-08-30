Rwanda: Israeli Startup Donates 50 Bikes to Bugesera Women Cycling Team

30 August 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Israel Start-Up Nation has donated 50 bicycles to Bugesera Women Cycling Team, Rwanda's only all-women cycling club.

The club received the bikes on Saturday, August 28, under the 'Racing for Change' project.

Isreal Startup Nation, or ISN as they are commonly known, has also sent two trainers - including their former rider Awet Gebremedhin - to coach the Bugesera-based club.

Israeli trainer Tal Alon will lead the training, assisted by Awet. This publication understands that Israeli businessman Shaul Hatzir, who lives in Rwanda, is one of the main forces behind the Racing for Change project and played a vital role in securing the donated bikes.

Alon: "I am excited to be here and help the women improve their cycling skills. We will carry out tests to find out how strong they are, and take it from there."

Israel Start-Up Nation, a UCI World Tour team, participated in the 2021 Tour du Rwanda. It was the club's fourth appearance in the annual race.

More From: New Times

