Nigeria: 'Strangled With a Rope' - - Security Agencies Confirm Death of Sen Na Allah's Son

29 August 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Wuyo

Kaduna — Bandits kill one in Kajuru LGA

The Kaduna State Government has been informed by security agencies that the remains of one Captain Abdulkarim Ibn Na'Allah were found in his Kaduna home.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday night.

He said " in what appears to be a case of culpable homicide, the deceased was found in a bedroom of his residence Malali, Kaduna North LGA, apparently after having been strangled with a rope. "

"A vehicle was stolen from his parking lot by the assailants. "

"In another incident, armed bandits killed one Ahmadu Tanko at Janwuriya, Kajuru LGA.

"Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed deep sadness at the reports and prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims, and sent his heartfelt condolences to their families. The Governor urged security agencies to conduct vigorous investigations towards apprehending the perpetrators of the attacks.

"Security agencies are investigating the incidents. "

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X