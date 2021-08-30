Rwanda/Mali: Mashami Names Final Squad Ahead of Mali Tie

Amavubi team head coach Vincent Mashami has named the final squad which will take on Mali on September, 1 in the 2022 World/Qatari Cup qualifiers.

Mashami named the squad on Friday evening after a training session.

Amavubi to travel to Morocco on Sunday, August, 29 where they will play their first match against the Mali national team in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The national team will play the match in Morocco because no stadium in Mali is permitted to be used for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

Amavubi will play the tie on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 2pm Kigali time.

After the match, the national team will host Kenya in the second match of Group E, which will take place at Kigali Stadium.

Rwanda is placed bottom among the four Group E teams in the latest Fifa rankings. The other teams in the group are Mali, Uganda and Kenya

The national team has been training twice a day since reporting to camp on August 13.

Amavubi squad

Goalkeepers: Emery Mvuyekure (Tusker FC, Kenya), Eric Ndayishimiye, Clément Buhake Twizere (Strommen IF, Norvège)

Defenders: Abdul Rwatubyaye (Shkupi FK, Macedonia), Salomon Nirisarike (Urartu FC, Armenia), Thiery Manzi (FC Dila Gori, Georgia), Omborenga Fitina(APR FC), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (FAR Rabat, Maroc), Emery Bayisenge, Denis Rukundo (AS Kigali), Eric Rutanga (Police FC), Bryan Clovis Ngwabije (SC Lyon, France).

Midfielders : Olivier Niyonzima, Kevin Muhire, Djihad Bizimana (KMSK Deinze, Belgium), Martin Fabrice Twizeyimana (Police FC), Yannick Mukunzi (Sandvikens IF, Suède) and Haruna Niyonzima(AS Kigali).

Strikers: Muhadjiri Hakizimana (Police FC), Maddie Kagere (Simba SC, Tanzania), Jacques Tuyisenge (APR FC), Lague Byiringiro Lague(APR FC) and Onesme Twizerimana (Police FC).