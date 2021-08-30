Rwanda: Afrobasket 2021 - Nshobozwa Rallies Team to Finish Unbeaten in Group Stages

National basketball team point-guard Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza says that they will be going for nothing less than a win when they face Cape Verde in their last group-stage game on Saturday evening.

The encounter that will get underway at 6pm at the Kigali Arena will play a part in deciding whether Rwanda will finish on the top of Group A, and thus gain direct qualification for the quarterfinals.

Speaking to Times Sport, Nshobozwabyosenumukiza was oozing with confidence that they will win today.

"The target is still the same - no giving up. We have to win and go out of the group stage on top, because this will give us the opportunity of going directly to the quarterfinals," he said, as he rallied the fans to turn up in big numbers to give the team support. "When we are down, they give us encouragement. We ask them to come and support us in big numbers, and we are also ready to do everything to beat Cape Verde. And with God, it is possible," he said.

He praised Coach Cheikh Sarr, saying he has made them believe that they can beat any team.

"The first thing he changed was the mindset of looking at some teams as bigger than us. He keeps showing us that we can beat any team. You saw that we beat Egypt in a friendly game, yet it is one of the great teams in Africa," he said.

Rwanda has won all the two games it has played so far in Afrobasket 2021. The team defeated the Democratic Republic of Congo 82-68 in the first match, before stunning Angola 71-68.

Today's matches

Group A

DR Congo Vs Angola 3pm

Rwanda Vs Cape Verde 6pm

Group B

Egypt Vs Guinea 12pm

Tunisia Vs CAF 9pm